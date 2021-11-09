My Hero Academia Has Fans Shook Over Deku’s Rematch With Shigaraki

My Hero Academia fans are feeling all kinds of shook about the thought of Izuku Midoriya’s rematch with Tomura Shigaraki. The two young rivals of the series both went through a rapid evolution during My Hero Academia’s War Arc; Deku unlocked the full power of One For All and its past successors, while Shigaraki was given the full power of AFO, had his body enhanced by Dr. Garaki, and had his mind invaded by the consciousness of his master, All For One. However, AFO Shigaraki’s latest battle has raised some big questions about whether Izuku has any prayer at all of beating Shigaraki!

Check out what My Hero Academia fans are saying about Izuku Midoriya’s chances in battle against AFO Shigaraki. Spoiler alert: there isn’t a lot of faith in young Deku right now…

They All F’d Up

HOW TF DEKU IS GONNA BEAT SHIGARAKI IF SHIGARAKI STEALS THE SNS’S QUIRK THEY ALL FUCKED UP — çaka (@izukuisreal) November 4, 2021

My Hero Academia‘s fandom is in a state of distress right now. As one wise man put it: They all “f’d up.”

Naruto-Level Challenge

Bro how the fuck is Deku supposed to beat this Shigaraki now he got a fucking Six Paths Sage mode power up like what the fuck LMFAO — General MastaMunsta (@MunstaMasta) November 4, 2021

The Naruto reference here is straight facts. AFO Shigaraki just survived a nuclear blast attack. And with All For One hijacking Shigaraki’s body, it’s basically your typical Jinchuriki situation.

The Whole Point of the Story…

"How will Deku beat Shigaraki" with a team, and the ultimate understanding of how to make use of every single member of that team, not as a resource but as a partner. https://t.co/bdsjXvPHiz — Tom Cruise Missleapple (@VocalPineapples) November 7, 2021

Seriously though, the entire My Hero Academia series has been building threads that clearly lead to one climax: Izuku breaking the chain of tragedy in OFA’s users by not having to fight his ultimate battle alone. Why else did we sit through all those arcs about Class 1-A building their individual skills; learning to fight as a team (or in teams), enhancing their powers for a villain war, and finally demonstrating to Deku that they can be his equal partners in the final battle?

What story do you think Kohei Horikoshi has been telling???

That’s The Text

It’s so funny I keep seeing MHA fans being like "BRO HOW IS DEKU GONNA FIGHT SHIGARAKI HE IS TOO POWERFUL HOW IS DEKU GONNA KILL HIM?" like guys ………… Deku isn’t going to kill Shigaraki he is going to save him. That’s not subtext that’s text. pic.twitter.com/Yt297xaJxS — The Teapot Of Doom (@TeapotDoom) November 7, 2021

Like… Izuku outright made it his mission to “save” Shigaraki at the end of the War Arc. It’s the only reason he got the full support of OFA’s past users… This one is easy.

Bro Do You Even OFA?

People are asking how deku is gonna beat shiggy? Did y’all not see glimpses of prime all might, he was creating Tornadoes without having multiple quirks, not only is deku gonna be stronger but he also has help, star and stripe was strong but quit acting like he has no chance pic.twitter.com/WVFCOEFCNi — OpShigaraki (@OpShigaraki) November 5, 2021

Some fans are quick to point out that My Hero Academia has laid the groundwork to reveal just how powerful One For All truly is. If All Might did all he did with a fraction of quirk’s full powers, and Izuku has unlocked all of them… the math is simple.

Bigger Puzzle to Solve

Yet again Horikoshi manages to highlight Shigaraki's intellegence & analytical ability. I can't wait for the level of mind games and analysis during Deku vs Shigaraki. No doubt he will have to figure out & all the quirks of OFA while fighting.#MyHeroAcadamia332 #ShadzMHA #mha332 pic.twitter.com/79DA6jPpwC — NEW ACC Ryōmen D. Sukuna ~ Shadz (@ShadzMangaOnly) November 7, 2021

Star and Stripe looks to have lost against AFO Shigaraki due to the fact that the villain’s cunning mind was able to figure out her quirk’s workings – and therefore her strategy. Deku now has an army of quirks that range from sensory (Danger Sense) to elusive (Smokescreen) to aggressive (Blackwhip). It’ll be a hard, confusing, trip down memory lane for All For One – and payback for all those OFA users he killed.

Too Kind to Die

“but how will deku beat shigaraki,”



he will do this pic.twitter.com/SkLaErSqvL — 💎baby kaiju shiggy💎 (@bigdiaenergy) November 7, 2021

It’s not the name of the next James Bond movie: it’s everything we know about Izuku Midoriya’s character.

SMASH Time

Everybody keep hyping up Shigaraki again only for him to be like this when he fight Deku again 🤣 pic.twitter.com/99OtzGFY52 — 🐉 Orlando 🐉 (devastated) (@OneAboveAll800) November 4, 2021

If you don’t think My Hero Academia has saved its best smash attack for last, you haven’t been reading closely.

Same Fate

Part of me is starting to think Deku and Shigaraki will have the same fate EOS pic.twitter.com/Fom1xtpmL5 — Tarnish🎃 (@Tarnished_Twice) November 3, 2021

Maybe the Deku vs. Shigaraki final battle won’t have a “winner” and a “loser” in the traditional sense.

Fatalities – Not Friendships

If Deku beats Shigaraki with some asspull quirk at last minute or some power of friendship type beat then I'm dropping this series. If Shigaraki really steals Stars and Stripes quirk then there should be no one to be able to stop him. pic.twitter.com/uAKA7fm1s8 — Darkside 🇯🇲 (@DarkKageXL) November 4, 2021

Some My Hero Academia fans ain’t here for a happy ending about friendship and teamwork – they want this series to go full Attack On Titan.

You can read My Hero Academia's latest manga chapter Free oline.