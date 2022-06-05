My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows Off All Might at Prime

✖

My Hero Academia has introduced a new generation of crime fighters thanks to the prestigious school known as UA Academy, but the world has been held together by a number of professional crime fighters, with All Might standing above the rest for quite some time. With the events of the Shonen series seeing All Might retiring from fighting on the frontlines in the war against evil, one fan has gone back to the glory days of the Symbol of Peace with some spot-on cosplay.

In the upcoming arc of the anime, the heroes of UA Academy will have to take on the Paranormal Liberation Front, the villainous fusion of the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. Being led by the heir apparent to All For One, Shigaraki, the heroes of Class 1-A won't have All Might to rely on this time around, which will be a serious problem for all of the crime fighters involved. The current army of villains numbers over one hundred thousand strong, and while Deku and his friends will be joined by some of the movers and shakers in the professional world of crime-fighting, they'll be missing a major ally on the battlefield in All Might.

Instagram Cosplayer Uzukidiaz shared this dynamic new take on All Might, even going so far as to depict herself as the Symbol of Peace via an artistic rendering, with the former number one hero handing off the torch to Endeavor while also trying to harness Deku's mastery of his Quirk:

Since the battle between All For One and All Might, the latter has only been able to maintain his powerful form for seconds at a time, while the villain has unfortunately been able to retain his nefarious Quirk thanks to some extreme science. With both Shigaraki and All For One sharing the Quirk in both the anime and the manga, the odds are stacked against the heroes in both the anime's upcoming War Arc as well as the final arc of the manga.

What do you think of this new take on the Symbol of Peace? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.