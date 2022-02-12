My Hero Academia is Killing Off All Might in the Final Act War, Here’s Why

The former Symbol of Peace has fallen on rough times, with the world of My Hero Academia coming apart at the seams following the events of the War Arc. Though All Might has been prophesized to leave this mortal coil a few times throughout the series, the upcoming last battle of the Shonen franchise seems like the perfect, and last, opportunity to hand the torch off completely from Toshinori Yagi to Izuku Midoriya. With the War Arc set to be adapted to the anime with the sixth season landing this fall, this final arc is set to shake the world of the heroes from its manga.

All Might has been prophesized to die more than a few times in the past, with his former sidekick Sir Nighteye seeing his demise in his visions of the future that he inherited as a part of his Quirk. Though Nighteye himself was the one to die during his battle with Overhaul, the prophecy apparently remains as far as we know. With Toshinori Yagi no longer having the ability to use One For All’s Quirk to its fullest, only being able to maintain his powerful form for seconds at a time, he has been on the sidelines assisting the next generation of heroes, but the final war might drag him back into action, especially with All For One now free from Tartarus and looking to add Deku’s Quirk to his own.

My Hero Academia has been about different generations of heroes since its inception, with Class 1-A striving to become professional crime fighters to protect the innocent, but it’s clear that these same young students have risen to operate on the same level as those heroes they once looked up to. As is the case with a lot of storytelling, All Might dying would open up the road for Deku to become the new Symbol of Peace and take Endeavor’s spot as the number one hero, with the father of Shoto still dealing with the fallout of his past sins.

To help soften the blow of his death, we would imagine that Horikoshi would include him in Deku’s head along with the other Vessels of One For All, giving him a bittersweet finale in that he might have lost his life, but he would still be guiding young Midoriya alongside his own master, Nana Shimura. While nothing is set in stone, All Might would definitely be in our death pool for the final battle of the Shonen series.

Who do you predict will die in My Hero Academia’s last brawl to end them all? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.