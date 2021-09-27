My Hero Academia: Read Stain’s Love Letter to All Might

My Hero Academia is pushing ahead with a new arc in the manga, and this one seems to be quite different from those before it. After a long dark period, the manga is embracing some levity at last. If you are caught up with the manga, then you will know Class 1-A is trying to bolster morale while the pro heroes follow up on some intel. And to do so, well – they had to read Stain’s love letter to All Might.

Yes, it seems the Hero Killer has more to share with All Might. If you will remember, the two met recently and spoke in what fans found to be a shocking encounter. Stain ended up helping All Might when they finally met, and it seems his interest in the Symbol of Peace runs deep. When he gave All Might intel on the League, he also gave the hero a letter professing his obsession with the man.

“Only a true hero may act as the recipient of this information. That disqualifies the phonies, riffraff, and outlaws who read false mantles and act solely out of contemptible self-interest,” the letter reads in My Hero Academia chapter 327. “All Might is the only hero worthy of my respect. All Might is the only one worthy of ending my life. Now, more than ever, the masses cry out for that unshakeable sense of justice that embodies that pure, absolute justice.”

Continuing, the letter goes on to rally the Symbol of Peace to create a more just world. Of course, there is no telling what that place looks like to Stain, but he leaves the future entrusted to our hero. “The world has grown dark indeed, which is precisely why the Symbol of Peace must stand at the vanguard and lead us all to a more just society.”

Clearly, Stain’s infatuation with All Might is strong, and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Even Endeavor notes how odd it feels for Stain to be an informant, but make no mistake! Stain isn’t on the side of the heroes or the villains. The zealot is only on All Might’s side, and he will oppose anyone who tries to mar the hero’s good name.

What do you think about this secret letter from Stain? Did you expect him to feel this way about All Might? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.