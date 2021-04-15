Marvel's Deadpool Continues His Crossover With My Hero Academia's All Might

✖

Deadpool: Samurai didn't just focus on Marvel's Merc With A Mouth getting his own manga series for the first time, it gave readers an unexpected crossover that puts Wade Wilson side by side with the Symbol of Peace within the universe of UA Academy in My Hero Academia's All Might. As the participant in the Weapon X program attempts to tangle with the Mad Titan Thanos, it's clear that Deadpool is getting a major helping hand from the mentor to Midoriya whose powers are still intact during this latest appearance in the Marvel manga.

Deadpool has never been afraid to break the fourth wall, whether it be within the pages of Marvel Comics or in his appearances played by actor Ryan Reynolds in the Deadpool movies. The appearance by All Might in the manga series, Deadpool: Samurai, marks the first time that the worlds of Marvel and UA Academy have crossed, and it's certainly warranted as Wade Wilson finds himself battling against the insane power of Thanos. During the latest chapter, Deadpool hilariously states that he has "kidnapped creator Kohei Horikoshi and has him locked up in a basement" so that things wouldn't get too crazy in this anime crossover for the ages.

Twitter User Aitai Ki Mochi shared this translated version of the latest chapter of Deadpool: Samurai, which features Wade teaming up with All Might to battle the master of death in Thanos, adding some hilarity to the knockdown, drag-out battle of Titans:

I translated All Might's cameo in Deadpool: Samurai Manga Chapter 10, which is legit a god-tier collaboration for My Hero Academia x Marvel LOL (1/2) Hope you enjoy this hilarity~ #BNHA #Marvel Read the Japanese chapter for free here:https://t.co/bJ9HFza0u4 pic.twitter.com/fJWocjeM7z — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 14, 2021

My Hero Academia's fifth season is three episodes deep, focusing on a training exercise that pits Class 1-A against their rivals in 1-B that will highlight the Quirks of the popular young heroes of UA Academy. Though we don't expect the Merc With A Mouth to be making an appearance in the anime series, crazier things have happened in the series.

What did you think of Deadpool and All Might joining forces? What other anime characters do you want to see meet the Merc With A Mouth?