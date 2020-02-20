My Hero Academia Cosplay Swings Into Action With Spider-Man Fusion

My Hero Academia cosplay is one of the most popular anime cosplay appearing across the world now, with characters like Midoriya, Shigaraki, All Might, and the other heroes of UA Academy appearing at conventions and other major anime events. Though the traditional costumes and aesthetics of these heroes and villains have been created time and time again, some fans take things to the next level by mixing things up a bit and changing the designs of these characters by merging them with other franchises. One cosplayer took things up a notch by creating a cosplay that combines the hot headed Bakugo with your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!

Bakugo doesn’t have a lot in common with Peter Parker, with the latter having a much calmer demeanor than the young Class 1-A student who has the ability to master explosions flung from his hands. However, Peter wearing the Black Suit, such as in Spider-Man 3, can cause his personality to change substantially, becoming more erratic and even evil depending on the situation. The symbiote of course eventually is rejected by Peter, joining with Eddie Brock to become the villain Venom, so it would definitely be interesting to see a fusion of THAT character with My Hero Academia!

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of this amazing cosplay that fuses Bakugo from My Hero Academia with Marvel’s web slinger? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, UA Academy, and Spidey!