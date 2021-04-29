My Hero Academia Creates Cosplay With Momo

✖

My Hero Academia's latest season has pitted the students of Class 1-A against their rivals in 1-B, and with the second battle currently underway, one fan has decided to shine the spotlight on one of its combatants in Creati, aka Momo. Momo has been a fan favorite character within the ranks of UA Academy for quite some time, wielding a Quirk that allows her to create nearly any material item from her body, and it's clear that she has made big strides in terms of overcoming her feelings of low self-esteem which we saw play out earlier in the franchise.

During an earlier exercise, Momo found herself teaming up with Shoto Todoroki to battle against their teacher, Eraserhead, in a demonstration of what crime fighters might expect in their roles as superheroes. The hero with the Quirk of Creation comes from a wealthy, affluent family that she barely registers throughout the series, even when her friends are shocked and amazed at her upbringing. The latest battle royale will certainly give Momo plenty to do in the next installment of My Hero Academia's anime as she teams with her fellow students Can't Stop Twinkling, Tokoyami, and Invisible Girl to capture their rivals in 1-B.

Instagram Cosplayer Miko Miho Kina shared this spot-on take on one of UA Academy's most popular students who is laying everything on the line once again in order to prove that she will be worthy to join the ranks of the crimefighters that are saving lives in the world of My Hero Academia:

While the first half of the fifth season of Kohei Horikoshi's anime series focuses on the battle between the students of UA Academy, the future of the season is going to take things in a very different direction via the "My Villain Academia" Arc. Focusing on Shigaraki and his band of antagonists, it will be made clear that everyone's favorite anime villains will have much more on their plate than simply the heroes of their world.

What do you think of this new take on Creati? Do you think Momo will help her four-man team achieve victory during the Joint Training Exercise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.