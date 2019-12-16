Anime

My Hero Academia Fans Are Loving Momo Yaoyorozu’s New Hero Costume

My Hero Academia’s heroes in training have been buffing up over the last few arcs of the manga, […]

My Hero Academia‘s heroes in training have been buffing up over the last few arcs of the manga, and with it have received other upgrades along the way. Characters like Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka have changed their hero costumes, so fans have been wanting other members of Class 1-A to change as well. One hero that’s always at the center of this debate is Momo Yaoyorozu, and fans of the character recently got a look at a different hero costume for the fan-favorite in the latest chapter of the series.

Chapter 254 revealed the results of a recent popularity poll for the series, and to celebrate, series creator Kohei Horikoshi shared a spread featuring advanced hero looks for each of the top ten chosen. One of which was Momo Yaoyorozu, and this new look has been a huge boon for fans.

Although this might not be Momo’s official new look given all of the extras every character has for this color spread, it’s been such a hit that now fans are hoping this design makes it into the official series for Momo’s future adventures. Read on to see what fans are saying about her new costume, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Good Morning to Momo Only

“Now That’s What I Call a Glow Up”

“Would’ve Preferred This as Momo’s Hero Costume”

“I Wish Horikoshi-Sensei Would Make This Canon”

“The Greatest Thing to Happen”

“Badass”

“So Much Better Than Her Original”

“Definitely Looks Better than Before”

