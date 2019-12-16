My Hero Academia Fans Are Loving Momo Yaoyorozu’s New Hero Costume

My Hero Academia‘s heroes in training have been buffing up over the last few arcs of the manga, and with it have received other upgrades along the way. Characters like Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka have changed their hero costumes, so fans have been wanting other members of Class 1-A to change as well. One hero that’s always at the center of this debate is Momo Yaoyorozu, and fans of the character recently got a look at a different hero costume for the fan-favorite in the latest chapter of the series.

Chapter 254 revealed the results of a recent popularity poll for the series, and to celebrate, series creator Kohei Horikoshi shared a spread featuring advanced hero looks for each of the top ten chosen. One of which was Momo Yaoyorozu, and this new look has been a huge boon for fans.

Although this might not be Momo’s official new look given all of the extras every character has for this color spread, it’s been such a hit that now fans are hoping this design makes it into the official series for Momo’s future adventures. Read on to see what fans are saying about her new costume, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Good Morning to Momo Only

good morning to momo and the upgrade to her costume only pic.twitter.com/tlAN09btqf — mynti (@aeipati) December 12, 2019

“Now That’s What I Call a Glow Up”

Now that’s what I call a glow up. I like how Uraraka’s outfit looks like it’s from EVA and everything about Momo’s costume just looks great with better gloves and all. pic.twitter.com/hNzIAp7nzS — Bre (@br3ch4n) December 16, 2019

“Would’ve Preferred This as Momo’s Hero Costume”

ngl i would’ve preferred this as momo’s hero costume rather than what it actually is pic.twitter.com/qYdKUERczd — ًdr. dice ♡s nie | SHEL DAY 🎉 (@zerohanta) December 12, 2019

“I Wish Horikoshi-Sensei Would Make This Canon”

also honestly this is a MUUUUUCH better version of Momo’s hero costume, i wish Horikoshi-sensei would make this canon pic.twitter.com/8Kdw2iyJB6 — 🥭 The Mangolorian™ 🇵🇭 🥭 💗💜💙 | 💜💟💚 (@bae_warden) December 13, 2019

“The Greatest Thing to Happen”

momo’s costume upgrade is the greatest thing to fcking happen — 𝗷𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘀 @ frostsmitten 💙 (@beImeran) December 13, 2019

“Badass”

The costumes I wanna see clearly the most are of Kacchan, Deku, Kiri, Iida and Momo



LOOK HOW BADASS THEY ALL ARE THO



(except toga and shigaraki; nothing rlly changed aside from shiga’s cape/coat?) pic.twitter.com/zl2DvIQYNj — bam!💣 Deku No. 1 (@Kacchan_sugoi) December 12, 2019

“So Much Better Than Her Original”

anyway momo’s poll costume update looks sooooooooooooo much better than her original imho. Also im surprise uraraka is in the top 10 after barely doing anything these past arcs, she looks amazing too TvT — 🎄Anne*:･ﾟ✧ ᕙ( ̎ᑒ ̎ )ᕗ (@katsukikaboom) December 15, 2019

“Definitely Looks Better than Before”