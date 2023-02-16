My Hero Academia Cosplay Gathers The Heroes of The Dark Deku Arc

My Hero Academia's sixth season might have seen the heroes squeaking out a victory against the Paranormal Liberation Front following the War Arc, but that doesn't mean that the fight is over for the students of UA Academy and the professional crime fighters of Hero Society. With the latest storyline seeing Deku having to take on a much darker persona to fight against the villains that were freed from prison by Shigaraki, a group of cosplayers has assembled the heroes that are working to protect civilization.

Following the Paranormal Liberation War, Hero Society is hanging on by a thread, not just thanks to the villains that are rampaging across the country, but thanks to the loss of trust that the general public has when it comes to their protectors. With Dabi revealing that he is in fact the son of Endeavor, Toya Todoroki, the fiery antagonist also revealed that the number two hero Hawks killed the villain Twice, doing so when his back was turned in a desperate move to make sure that the duplicating villain wouldn't overwhelm the heroes. With Midoriya abandoning his friends at UA Academy, while working himself to the bone to take down threats to Hero Society, things have never been more dire for the Shonen heroes despite their latest win.

My Heroes Academia

A group of Cosplayers went "Beyond Plus Ultra" to portray the heroes of My Hero Academia, as the crime fighters attempt to pick up the pieces following the destruction that Shigaraki and his forces had done during the War Arc and continue to do as multitudes of criminals have been sprung from prison:

While the anime adaptation continues to heat up, the manga is doing the same by telling the story of the "Final Arc", which has pitted the heroes of Class 1-A against All For One and his forces. Billed by creator Kohei Horikoshi as the last battle of UA Academy, the mangaka hasn't revealed whether there will be a sequel or spin-off to Deku's journey, though there will be more than a few anime fans who will be sad to see Class 1-A graduate.

What has been your favorite battle of My Hero Academia's sixth season so far?