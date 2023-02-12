My Hero Academia Season 6 Dubs Deku MVP of Newest Episode

My Hero Academia has kicked off the first arc of the Final Act of the anime, and Izuku Midoriya has been dubbed the MVP of Season 6's newest episode for his first real fight as a vigilante! The sixth season of the series has crossed a major turning point as following the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc, Japan has changed in some significant ways as the people have lost faith in heroes. As the heroes try and get ready for their next move against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, Deku has now more weight on his shoulders than ever thanks to One For All.

The newest episode of the series picked up right after Deku decided to leave U.A. Academy and reveal his biggest secret to his former classmates, and it's revealed that he's now fighting the escaped prisoners all on his own in order to fully test out his new and stronger One For All abilities. It's for this show of power that Season 6 of the series crowned Deku as the newest MVP for the season with everything he does during Episode 132. You can check out the clip celebrating Deku as Season 6's newest MVP below:

Why is Deku My Hero Academia's Newest MVP?

Deku was already considered the MVP of Season 6 thanks to his decision with the rest of One For All's past users in the previous episode, and this one continues that hot streak as he unleashes even more of his new limits of the power. It's clear that fighting Shigaraki unlocked more of the abilities within One For All, and after his meeting with the others, he's now more synchronized with it than ever before. He's able to tap into a greater well of strength, and it's displayed prominently in this important rematch.

Coming across the escaped Muscular (that he faced off against during the events of the Forest Training Camp arc), Deku not only quickly restrains the villain with all of his new abilities, but he shows no real signs of struggle thanks to how much stronger he's gotten. But at the same time, he's also still trying to figure out how to best use his newest quirks in order to be ready for the eventual rematch down the line.

Do you think Deku was the MVP of My Hero Academia's newest episode?