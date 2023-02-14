My Hero Academia Reveals Deku's Newest One For All Quirk

My Hero Academia has now made Izuku Midoriya's use of One For All stronger than ever with Season 6 of the anime, and the newest episode of the series has unleashed the young hero's newest quirk within his growing power! The Final Act of the anime is now in full swing as All For One and Tomura Shigaraki are readying for their final move against the heroes, and the last few episodes of the sixth season have been focusing on how the heroes are struggling to move on from everything that happened during the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc.

Deku has gone through the most changes since the fight against the All For One boosted Shigaraki, and as a result his One For All power has grown to a huge new level. Not only is his body now better adjusted to all of the abilities within it, but he's also quickly unlocked the other quirks still lingering in there. The newest episode of the series saw him use the newest ability, the Smokescreen quirk from the Sixth User, who ends up helping Deku to quickly figure out how to best utilize it.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

What is Deku's Newest One For All Quirk?

Episode 132 of My Hero Academia sees Deku heading off on his own to quickly take down as many of the escaped villains as possible, and all the while he's training to better use his new One For All abilities. Fans first see this as a purple smoke that continues to envelop him as he tries to hide his own identity as much as possible and take the other villains by surprise. As he's using it, it's revealed that One For All has grown so much that he's able to talk with the past users more directly in active battle.

The sixth user explains that Smokescreen has already gone out of control thanks to the power built within One For All over eight generations of users, and it's going to be even harder for Deku to manage as a result. It's explained that the various quirks within One For All aren't ultimate moves on their own, and Deku will need to figure out how to piece them together in order to make them truly effective in battle.

It's certainly an interesting perspective now that Deku's going to be unlocking the final One For All abilities soon, so how do you feel about the young hero's growing power?