My Hero Academia Cosplay Presents Sultry Midnight

One of the most popular teachers at UA Academy in My Hero Academia is easily Midnight, the sultry instructor whose Quirk gives her the ability to unleash a number of pheromones that can put her opponents to sleep and one cosplayer has perfectly recreated the look of Class 1-A's teacher. Midnight had a big role to play in the latest storyline of My Hero Academia's manga, The War Arc, and with the fifth season of the anime right around the corner, expect some further appearances from one of the most popular characters of Kohei Horikoshi's epic franchise!

Midnight has been in the news a lot lately thanks to the recent events of My Hero Academia's manga, with the spin-off series of Vigilantes even taking the opportunity to show the past of the UA Academy teacher when she was a student at the university she now molds young minds at. Learning alongside the likes of Eraserhead and Present Mic, Midnight eventually decided to use her talents to train a new generation of heroes that have recently clashed against the Paranormal Liberation Front and the expanding forces of Shigaraki, who is looking to change the world in favor of the villains!

Instagram Cosplayer Stella Lasaurus recreated one of the sultriest members of UA Academy's teaching staff, surrounded by the pheromone that has helped her take down a number of villains throughout the history of the franchise that has easily become one of the most popular stories running in Weekly Shonen Jump:

The future of My Hero Academia's manga is a dark one, with the villains wasting little time following the War Arc within the manga, enacting a prison break that is sure to put a serious hamper into the heroes' hopes and dreams. Though this arc will most likely not start in the upcoming fifth season of the anime, fans should prepare themselves for some of the biggest battles that the television series has ever seen whenever it does land!

