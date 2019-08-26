My Hero Academia Reveals Midnight’s Most Revealing Costume Yet

My Hero Academia knows what fans want, and what they want is more Midnight. The heroine made her debut in Kohei Horikoshi’s main series with a rather loud reputation. Known as the R-Rated Hero, Midnight uses some lewd tactics to take down villains, and readers know she’s always bordered on going too far with her revealing costumes.

Still, they haven’t seen anything yet. Thanks to a new chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, fans know how Midnight used to dress, and her original hero costume is the most NSFW she’s ever worn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see here, the new chapter follows Aizawa as fans learn what the hero was like in high school. The teenager spends most of his time with two friends, but the trio get busted by Midnight as they hang out on the roof of UA Academy without permission.

You know, it might be a good thing that vigilantes isn’t well known. Bnha Twitter/tumblr was already making big drama about Momo, they would lose their shit if they saw Midnight. But then again she’s a third year so 17-18 ? Not like it’s gonna stop them I suppose. pic.twitter.com/PwBgSc8x3o — Alan 🦁👑 (@RealisticSK) August 24, 2019

Her entry is easy enough, but fans only have to check out the full spread to see what kind of suit Midnight is rocking. The manga calls the look her Birthday Suit, and the name lives up. Midnight is dressed in a long trench coat that is unbuttoned, but there is nothing underneath.

Shocking, right? Well, this is Midnight we’re talking about.

The heroine’s chest is kept modest by a well-placed belt of sorts, and she has a thicker utility belt on her waist. She completes the look with a pair of thigh-high heeled boots and oversized glasses with a point.

Clearly, Midnight has not changed much from her high school days. If anything, the heroine has toned down as the Pro’s latest costume shows less skin. Her wild fashion days came to an end after graduating from UA Academy, but heroes like Aizawa got to witness Midnight’s full evolution firsthand years ago.

What do you make of this surprising outfit…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.