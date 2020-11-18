My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings To Life UA's Sultriest Teacher, Midnight

✖

My Hero Academia has its fair share of strange teachers that assist in raising the young hero class of Class 1-A to new heights, but perhaps none are stranger than the sultry hero who goes by the codename Midnight, with one fan bringing the sleep inducing crime fighter to life! With Midnight having her hands full in the latest arc of the manga, the Paranormal Liberation War, fans are crossing their fingers that one of the most popular teachers outside of All Might and Eraserhead will be able to survive the widespread villain assault that will change the landscape forever.

Midnight recently had her story told in the pages of the manga spin-off series of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, which took a trip to the past to show off the super hero teacher long before she operated a class room and was instead a student within the halls of UA Academy. Learning alongside the likes of Eraserhead and Present Mic, she was able to ascend the ranks and eventually become a teacher, raising a new generation of heroes while using her unique quirk to juggle crime fighting with her teaching duties inside the hallowed halls of the university. As she attempts to stop the nefarious plans of Shigaraki and the League of Villains, Midnight definitely has a lot on her hands.

Instagram Cosplayer Daniela_Cosplayer shared this unique take on the sultry teacher at UA Academy, who has become one of the most recognizable administrators within the school since first hitting the scene in the first season of My Hero Academia's anime:

On it's surface, Midnight's Quirk allowing her to simply put opponents to sleep using a chemical that exudes from her body might not seem comparable to the likes of super powered figures like Endeavor, All Might, and Shigaraki, but the UA Academy teacher has trained for years to hone her skills and become one of the strongest crime fighters around regardless. Midnight was also responsible for helping most of Class 1-A figure out their hero names and thus had a huge impact on the Shonen series as a whole.

What do you think of this sultry Cosplay for Midnight from My Hero Academia?