My Hero Academia Cosplay Hits Hard With Mirko

One of the fan favorite new heroes of My Hero Academia is definitely the high kicking rabbit hero known as Mirko, who has made a name for herself in both the anime and the manga created by Kohei Horikoshi, and one fan has perfectly captured the look of the hero as well as the fun loving personality of one of the top ten heroes in the world! Though Mirko hasn't appeared in the anime nearly as much as she has in the manga, especially during the latest War Arc, she has remained a fan favorite among audiences following UA Academy!

In the latest chapters of My Hero Academia's manga, the war has been in full swing between the heroes and villains of the world that made Class 1-A a household name among anime fans. Mirko has been a superstar of the battle, losing limbs in a bid to bring down the nefarious plans of Shigaraki, the High End Nomu, and his army of super villains that is over one hundred thousand strong. Though she hasn't been able to contribute much in the current battle against the inheritor of One For All thanks in part to her injuries, we're crossing our fingers that she makes it out of the War Arc alive and well!

Instagram Cosplayer Straw Hat Lexi shared their impressive take on the rabbit hero of My Hero Academia, perfectly capturing the appearance and personality of the character with their interpretation:

Currently, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is taking a trip to the past to show the teenage years of Mirko, revealing that she was quite the trouble maker before she had raised to the level of professional super hero!

