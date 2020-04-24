My Hero Academia Fan Creates The Perfect "BakuMom" Cosplay

✖

My Hero Academia has a ton of fan favorite characters that participate in the establishment of UA Academy, but one of the most surprising figures that fans of the super hero anime series have gravitated toward is Bakugo's mother who appears only for a couple of minutes in one episode, but that isn't stopping one fan from creating and showing off their perfect cosplay! Bakugo's mother, when she was first introduced, clearly was the one who had given Bakugo his eccentric, angry personality and sports far more than a similar appearance to her son that has become Deku's top rival!

Bakugo's mother, Mitsuki Bakugo, has a unique Quirk that was somewhat passed along to her son, along with his father's. The mother of the hot headed UA Academy student has the ability to excrete glycerine from her pores, making for a strange power that isn't quite that amazing in application. However, with the idea of the Quirk Singularity Theory, Bakugo inherited both this power and the power that was held by his father, creating an amalgam that allows the young hot head to blast out huge explosions and become one of the strongest teenagers attending UA Academy as of today!

Instagram Cosplayer Yehlihi Moon shared her amazing cosplay that brings to life the mother of Bakugo, who clearly has some anger issues that were passed along to her son, with the hot tempered exploding hero finding it to be a difficult balancing act between becoming a hero and keeping his anger in check:

Bakugo himself still has a big role to play in the future of My Hero Academia, recently getting a huge power up in the second feature length film of the franchise in Heroes Rising albeit a temporary one. With the rival of Deku continuing his path in becoming a hero, we'll be crossing our fingers that his hilarious mother continues to make appearances down the line in the anime franchise.

