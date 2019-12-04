My Hero Academia: Bakugo Says He’s Made His Own Pro Hero Name

My Hero Academia has kept some of its secrets real close to chest. Time and again, fans have been left hanging about Toya Todoroki and the history of One For All. In fact, fans been left to guess about Bakugo’s future as a hero, but it seems the student just made a big stride forward.

After all, it turns out Bakugo Katsuki has picked a Pro Hero name at long last. It is just too bad the boy will not reveal it fans just yet.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there they checked in on the hot-headed student. Bakugo is living large after he took down a villain quicker than Endeavor could, and he is ready to show the Number One Hero he is gunning for the top spot. And to do that, Bakugo knows he will need a Pro Hero name that resonates… even if he will not reveal it to everyone just yet.

The surprising reveal came after Natsu asks Bakugo about his alias. Endeavor’s older son is grateful for being rescued, and he wants to call Bakugo by his actual codename. Izuku is quick to ask whether Bakugo will just work under his actual name, but the boy says no.

Obviously, Izuku is thrilled his friend has picked out a hero name, and he wants to know immediately. However, Bakugo is quick to shut him down.

“You’re the last one I’m telling so buzz off and die,” the boy tells everyone. “There’s someone else I gotta tell first.”

Of course, fans want to know who Bakugo is waiting for, but many have already made their guess. If the boy is going to tell anyone, it would be Best Jeanist as the Pro Hero challenge Bakugo’s sense of heroism during a previous internship. Of all the heroes out there, Best Jeanist deserves to know.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.