Naruto x My Hero Academia Explode with Fiery Bakugo Fusion

✖

My Hero Academia fans are currently be waiting on the fifth season of the series after that massive cliffhanger teasing what's to come, so a fun way to fill that time is imagining what the characters of Kohei Horikoshi's series would look like if they were introduced to the worlds of other Weekly Shonen Jump favorites. My Hero Academia's quirk laced world means its characters can be pretty much brought into any other action series without much issue, but it's another thing altogether to wonder how well they would succeed.

How would a character like Katsuki Bakugo do in the ninja world of Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto? Bakugo dreams of becoming the number one hero and surpassing All Might as the symbol of peace someday, so would he go straight for the position of the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village? He'd probably then compete with Naruto Uzumaki. But what if Bakugo had Naruto's powers instead?

Artist @slavontherocks (who you can find on Twitter here) imagined just that with a killer fusion combining Katsuki Bakugo with Naruto Uzumaki and creates a world where Bakugo not only has his explosion quirk but also has the abilities of the Nine-Tailed Fox, Sage Mode, and more. Check it out:

Finished this up last night.. BAKUGOU x NARUTO fusion 🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/kaOc6NhwRM — 𝓼𝓵𝓪𝓿𝓲 ✨ (@slavontherocks) April 18, 2020

If Bakugo indeed was introduced to the Naruto universe, he'd probably be a part of one of the Genin gens. Much like how he's in U.A. Academy, Bakugo would have to attend Ninja School and work his way up from the bottom to be recognized by his peers. But which generation would Bakugo have a better chance in? Could he stack up to Naruto and the others in the first gen? Or would Bakugo stand out more with Boruto and the follow up gen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? It sure is fun to think about the kinds of possibilities all sparked from this art!

Would My Hero Academia's Bakugo stand a chance against Naruto? Which version of Naruto could Bakugo take in a fight? Would Bakugo and Boruto be a better match up? What are My Hero Academia characters would fit right into the world of Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.