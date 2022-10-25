My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Fans a Battle-Damaged Sero

My Hero Academia is presenting its heroes with some serious challenges in both its anime adaptation and its manga, with the Class 1-A crime fighters participating in the Paranormal Liberation War via the anime's sixth season and the Final Arc taking place in the manga's pages. While most of the young crime fighters are front and center, some get more attention than others, with one cosplayer creating a pitch-perfect take on Cero, the "taping hero" whose crime-fighting moniker is Cellophane.

Like so many other heroes and villains that populate the universe of UA Academy, Sero transformed a Quirk that many might have seen as ridiculous initially into a power that works quite well in fighting villains as well as assisting his fellow heroes on the battlefield. Managing to unleash a "sticky tape" like substance from his elbows, Cellophane can use his Quirk as both an offensive and defensive tool, and with Class 1-A routinely training hard to learn how to better master their Quirks, Sero has transformed his into a skill that can help him traverse an environment in record time and/or stop any number of villains in their tracks.

Sticky Tape Savior

Instagram Account Rage Gear Props shared this amazing new take on Sero in which the Class 1-A student might have suffered damage while throwing himself into battle, but still seems more than ready to go another round with those that are threatening the future of Hero Society:

Both the Paranormal Liberation War and the Final Arc certainly aren't afraid to leave everything on the table, as neither heroes nor villains are safe when it comes to the arcs playing out in both the manga and its anime adaptation. Luckily, Sero has been able to survive his past encounters throughout the Shonen franchise, though with the Final Arc seeing the heroes taking on their greatest challenge to date, the tape hero might not survive the battle against All For One, Shigaraki, and their countless legions.

