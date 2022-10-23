My Hero Academia Season 6 Gives Mirko MVP Award After Newest Episode

My Hero Academia is now exploding with the war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front with the sixth season, and the anime has given the Rabbit Hero Mirko a MVP award after her big moment in the newest episode of the series! With the fifth season of the series spent building up the power of both the heroes and villains sides, the sixth season thus far has been free to focus on the action as the heroes have kicked in their plan of attack on Jaku Hospital and the various Paranormal Liberation Front bases. This meant seeing some big name heroes in action for the first time.

As the first major hero to make her way to the Doctor's hidden laboratory, fans have finally gotten to see Mirko in action in her first real fight in the anime. She ended up serving a major role in the newest episode too as she takes a crack at interrupting Tomura Shigaraki's awakening experiment, and the series has rewarded this major effort by making her the MVP for all that she's able to do on her own before the other pro heroes get to the laboratory. Check it out below:

What Happened to Mirko in Episode 117?

Episode 117 of My Hero Academia (the third episode of Season 6 overall) continues Mirko's struggles against the High Ends the Doctor had released to keep the tube with Shigaraki in it safe. Mirko made a note of the coming dangers with the villain, and her instincts drove her to attack the tube as soon as possible because she could sense that inside was something far more dangerous than any of the heroes might have been expecting. Thus she focuses all of her efforts to try and break the tube before the villain awakened.

Even with the other heroes distracting the High-Ends, all Mirko is able to do with the full force of her power is crack Shigaraki's tube rather than breaking it open completely. It's still a major moment as she's taken several massive injuries over the course of the fight thus far, and had been fighting through that pain in order to push herself as far as possible. Couple with the fact that she kicked the tube with an impaled leg, and it's no mystery why she's the episode's MVP.

How did you feel about Mirko's big moment in My Hero Academia's newest episode? Do you think she was the MVP? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!