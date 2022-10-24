My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Shigaraki's Season 6 Rampage

My Hero Academia has kicked off the fight between the heroes and villains with the sixth season, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode is setting things up for Tomura Shigaraki's rampage through the coming episodes! After building up the strength of both the heroes and villains sides during the fifth season, Season 6 of the anime has been able to use that to its advantage as it has jumped right into the start of the battle against the Paranormal Liberation Front. It was all an attempt to keep Shigaraki from making his move, but unfortunately that's no longer an option anymore.

The first few episodes of My Hero Academia's sixth season have seen Mirko and the other pro heroes trying to make their way to Shigaraki before he could completely awaken, and it's because the heroes know that Shigaraki will be a huge problem if he's allowed to use his new power. In fact, Mirko and Present Mic are able to deal enough blows to the tube Shigaraki was in to break it open before he completed his new power process. But as the cliffhanger from the episode teased, this will actually lead to the worse outcome.

What's Going on With Shigaraki?

Really happy with the Shigaraki dream sequence, feels surreal to see one of the best moments in the series to be finally animated pic.twitter.com/CO9FvVL3AQ — Addict (@Addict_ET) October 22, 2022

Episode 117 of My Hero Academia sees Dr. Garaki explain that due to All For One passing on his power to Shigaraki (and thus keeping a copy of the power for himself), they had decided to keep Shigaraki in a comatose state in order to make sure his body could adjust to the new power. It's what we had seen in action following Shigaraki's defeat of the Meta Liberation Army during the events of the fifth season, and it looks like that although his incubation was left incomplete, he's still going to be very dangerous.

Now that he's awake at the end of the episode, it's clear that Shigaraki is now more powerful than ever. Tossing aside the past that helped him awaken more of his Decay abilities before completely blending with All For One, he's already preparing for a major comeback. The heroes have already been struggling against the villains even with this advantage, but it's going to be even harder to fight from here on out.

Are you excited to see a newly awakened Shigaraki use his powers in My Hero Academia's anime? How are you liking Season 6 of the series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!