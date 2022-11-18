My Hero Academia Cosplay Leaps With Rabbit Hero Mirko

My Hero Academia's sixth season has seen the young heroes of UA Academy teaming up with the biggest movers and shakers in the professional crime-fighting world, as some of Hero Society's biggest and brightest are laying their lives on the line in an effort to stop Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation War. Mirko, the Rabbit Hero, was made a top-ranked hero in season four and has had the opportunity to prove her worth in the latest season as her battle against the High-End Nomu had her losing an arm and a leg.

While the anime adaptation is currently running through the Paranormal Liberation War, the Final Arc is taking place in My Hero Academia's manga and has given Mirko a major role despite the injuries that she suffered in her fight against Dr. Garaki's strongest experiments. Teaming up with Bakugo while harboring some new technology that has her back to kicking through villains that stand in her way, Mirko also was able to make a splash thanks to singer Megan Thee Stallion dressing up as the Rabbit Hero for Halloween this year and showing her love of the Shonen franchise once again.

Instagram Cosplayer Bby Jemz took the opportunity to share their take on Mirko, following her dynamic battles against the High-End Nomu which saw Shigaraki being stopped from acquiring the full power of All For One, but meaning that the Rabbit Hero is going to have to operate into the future missing a few limbs:

My Hero Academia's sixth season has plenty more episodes to come, though the War Arc has already seen major heroes and villains fall as a result of this ambush on the Paranormal Liberation Front. Originally, most of the young students that made up Class 1-A were left on the sidelines, assisting civilians in the fallout of the major battle between heroes and villains, but Shigaraki's awakening has brought Deku and Bakugo face-to-face with the decaying villain and the other members of UA Academy are now attempting to figure out the best way to take down Gigantomachia.

