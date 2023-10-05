My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Terrifyingly Handy With Shigaraki

The final arc of My Hero Academia is in full throttle in the pages of the shonen's manga. As old scores are settled and some major heroes might be facing their final days in the crime-fighting business, the main event continues to be Midoriya and Shigaraki duking it out using their respective Quirks of One For All and All For One. Shigaraki has leveled up quite a bit since his earlier days but one cosplayer has taken fans back to the days where he might have been weaker but looked far more terrifying.

Shigaraki might be a horror show when it comes to his villainous acts, but the antagonist hasn't always been a monster. In his younger years, he even debated becoming a hero, that is until his Quirk sprung forth from his tiny frame. Discovering that he had power over "decay", Shigaraki mistakenly killed the majority of his family, turning his power on his father and wandering the Earth until he was found by All For One. The hands that were wrapped around Shigaraki in his earlier appearances were those of his deceased family members, which he would eventually lose during the My Villain Academia Arc. As Deku and Shigaraki face off in the manga's final storyline, redemption doesn't seem possible for the grandson of Nana Shimura.

My Shigaraki Academia

Shigaraki might be harnessing the power of All For One, but that Quirk has drastically increased his mastery of his original power set, allowing him to perform actions unlike anything he originally could perform. When the villain awoke during the Paranormal Liberation War, his decaying Quirk was able to wipe out countless heroes and even several city blocks around him. No longer needing to touch objects to have them decay, Shigaraki is easily one of the most powerful villains of the shonen series.

While My Hero Academia is nearing its end, creator Kohei Horikoshi has yet to state how many chapters the supernatural shonen series has before we say farewell to Deku and his classmates at UA Academy. In recent chapters, Deku and Shigaraki's battle has been taking place in the background as All Might battles against All For One. From the way the manga series is setting things up, it seems that the former Symbol of Peace might not make it out of the series alive.

What do you think of this creepy return to Shigaraki's earlier days in the series?