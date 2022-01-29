My Hero Academia Fan Revives Star and Stripe With Bodypaint Cosplay

One My Hero Academia fan has truly gone Plus Ultra with some heroic body paint cosplay honoring America’s number one hero, Star and Stripe! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has introduced fans to a wide swath of memorable heroes and villains throughout its run thus far, but there have been some clear favorites who made their debut alongside the start of the Final Act of the manga series. With the fights between the heroes and villains reaching an intense new level, the series began to introduce some major new heroes and villains who have already shaken up things in a big way.

There is no better example of this than with Star and Stripe. The series had been avoiding incorporating heroes from foreign countries for the most part while relegating them to cameo appearances or smaller shout outs in the past, but as the fight with the villains increases in scale it only made sense that other countries would soon be targeted as well. This was true of America and its own top heroes, and thus its number one Star and Stripe (who modeled her own look after her inspiration, All Might) had a huge fight of her own. Now she’s come to life in a whole new way thanks to some awesome cosplay from artist @sailoykayla on Instagram that you will want to pledge allegiance to! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star and Stripe played a huge role in setting up the final war between the heroes and villains, and while the scope of this war is still becoming clear with the newest chapters of the series, Star and Stripe’s introduction and fight was the first indication that the scale for the conflict is now bigger than ever. It’s gone from just being contained in Japan to threatening the world and its powers as a whole, and Star and Stripe will always remain a tribute to that expanding endgame.

It’s yet to be revealed if fans can expect to see other heroes from America in the series’ future, but it’s fair to say after the debut of their top hero, any other new addition is going to pale in comparison. Even with that being known, Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes are going to need to work harder than ever to even scratch the surface of what Star and Stripe was able to do. But what do you think? How did you like Star and Stripe’s time in the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything My Hero Academia in the comments!