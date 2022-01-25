My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes Aim With Lady Nagant

My Hero Academia fans tend to have their own favorites, and villains aren’t immune to these lists. From Dabi to Toga and Shigaraki, there are plenty of villains out there to stan, but some of its newest additions are taking over the fandom right now. People like Lady Nagant are rising the ranks quickly, and now one fan is showing their love to the sniper with an impressive new cosplay!

As you can see below, the cosplayer felt it was time to honor Lady Nagant by giving her one of the most impressive looks the sniper has earned. They even took to rooftops to nail Lady Nagant’s high-flying aesthetic, and this cosplay makes it easy to see why fans have fallen for her.

“Guys…I cannot explain enough how much [My Hero Academia] means to me as a comfort anime and manga. It’s given me so much hope,” ll.vi.ll wrote. “I know many of you haven’t read the manga yet so I won’t spoil too much but this is a new character Lady Nagant who I IMMEDIATELY FELL FOR. I saw in her familiar traits and so much of myself in her character she is honestly probably my most favorite canon character I have ever jived.”

As you can imagine, Lady Nagant was welcomed with open arms, and the My Hero Academia fandom is still loving her character. If you are caught up with the manga, you will know how this villain’s complicated origins shone a dark light on pro heroes. In fact, even Izuku needed to think twice before steamrolling her in battle, but the hero never needed to. Lady Nagant was changed by her interactions with Izuku, and she chose to rebuke All For One even at the cost of her health. Now, fans are simply hoping Lady Nagant returns to the series and is on the heroes’ side to boot. And if she does, well – the League better keep an eye out for her sharpshooting!

What do you make of this gorgeous cosplay? Did Lady Nagant have a big impression on you once she joined My Hero Academia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.