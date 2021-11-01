My Hero Academia Stuns With Star and Stripe’s Strongest Attack Yet

My Hero Academia stunned fans with the strongest attack from America’s number one hero, Star and Stripe, in the newest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series! As the Final Act of the series kicks off the next major arc, the pro heroes from around the world are beginning to react to all of the chaos unfolding in Japan as All For One and Tomura Shigaraki’s threat starts to increase to an even bigger scale. This has led to the United States’ own number one hero jumping into action without the prior approval of her country.

Star and Stripe had started her major clash with Shigaraki in the previous chapter as not only we got to see the inner struggle of Shigaraki as he continues to evolve, but saw a brief demonstration of Star and Stripe’s quirk as well. Her quirk was touted by All For One as a power that could turn the tide of the war in an instant, and the newest chapter of the series gives us a true demonstration as to why as it revealed her stunning strongest attack. It’s a combination of her New Order power making her a giant and lasers, United Hypermax Output Laser, Keraunos.

I really love how Star and Stripe uses her powers, like she just made a giant version of herself from the air and gave it a fucking laser spear LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/fvoMSuoS5F — MastaMunsta (@MunstaMasta) October 31, 2021

It was revealed in the previous chapter that Star and Stripe’s quirk is known as New Order, an ability that allows her to command two objects at once and bend them to her will. While it’s still unclear as to what the limits of this ability are, fans get a demonstration of just how fearsome they can truly be in tandem when Star and Stripe is using New Order at full capacity. Chapter 331 of the series sees the hero decide to eliminate Shigaraki completely as soon as possible, and thus whips out the big guns.

First she uses New Order on the air around her to craft a giant version of herself that’s 1,000 times her size (one that Shigaraki can’t see, but feels is dangerous), and with it strikes Shigaraki with intense air pressure. Then using her power to combine the lasers from the ships around her, she combines all of them into one and grabs it within her giant air form. Then she brings it straught down on Shigaraki and unfortunately, it’s revealed to not be enough to take him out completely. That means that Shigaraki has become far more fearsome than fans might realize.

If Star and Stripe's strongest attack yet is only enough to keep him pinned down temporarily, she'll need something even bigger for the chance to take him down.