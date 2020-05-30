My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Stunning Femme Deku

✖

My Hero Academia as an anime franchise has focused fire and foremost as the story of Izuku Midoriya, the young inheritor of All Might's Quirk and legacy, and one fan has given us an amazing interpretation of the perfect look for if Deku were a heroine! The latest season of My Hero Academia gave us Midoriya testing his skills against both the Yakuza boss of Overhaul, as well as the goofy, yet powerful, villain in Gentle Criminal, and while the stakes have been raised in the recent chapters of the manga, we fully expect Deku to rise to the challenge!

Deku's story originally started as rather tragic, desiring nothing more than to be a super hero to help his fellow citizens but seemingly being born without a Quirk to do so. With nearly the entire population gaining super powers, Izuku proved himself directly to All Might by essentially sacrificing himself in a bid to save his friend Bakugo's life. Since inheriting the quirk of All For One, it's almost been a constant struggle against the villains of the world as he's learned more about the secret history of UA Academy and the heroes and villains that dwell the anime's universe.

Instagram Cosplayer MochiChuu shared their amazing interpretation of a revised version of Midoriya's super hero outfit, "smile" and all, proving that the costume can certainly be tailored to retain the spirit of the original but also be shown with a brand new look:

In the fourth season of My Hero Academia, Midoriya managed to do the impossible with the help of the young girl Eri, whose quirk allowed her to essentially reverse targets that were in her range, making it so that Deku's injuries were immediately healed. With the finale of the season hinting that Deku is going to be further exploring the Quirk of One For All, we're definitely excited to see where his journey goes in the future.

What do you think of this new take on Midoriya's outfit? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.