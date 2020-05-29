My Hero Academia: New Powers Deku Could Unlock During the Paranormal Liberation War

More Smash (Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine) First and foremost, Izuku is already showing off one immediate change to his One For All abilities: more smash! Deku used All Might's signature power move to stop Shigaraki's wave of disintegration - and did so using 45% of his power - a nice jump. As the battle gets more drastic, we may see Izuku unlock even more of his smash power - this time without any help from Eri.

More Cowling In addition to more power, Izuku's "St. Louis Smash - Air Force" move shows that the agility he learned from Gran Torino is also getting a boost from his increasing One For All power. It'll be cool to see just how crazy agile Deku will have to be to even get close to landing a hit on Shigaraki - and great to see how Kohei Horikoshi depicts it on the page (and eventually the screen).

Flight (Photo: Shueisha) All Might's mentor Nana Shimura had the power of float, so if nothing else, that power has been residing inside Izuku since he inherited One For All. With his powers now rapidly unlocking, and given the level threat Shigaraki now presents, Deku will need to fly fast to stay alive. That moment of flight will hit fans in the feels, as Deku takes one step closer to becoming his idol, All Might.

Black Whip Mastered (Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine) When One For All's past users started appearing to Izuku during the Class 1-A vs Class 1-B competition, one of the first to appear to him was Daigoro Banjo, the hero known as Lariat. Banjo's quirk was Black Whip, which lets him manifest rope-like tendrils of black energy. Deku has already started working to master the ability and with a One For All power boost, he could unleash an entire web of Blackwhip attacks and/or web-slings.

Symbol of Peace One of the more interesting theories about One For All is the explanation of how its power stockpiling ability actually works. The theory is that One For All stockpiles the focused hopes of people looking for a hero to stand up and fight for them - which is why All Might's persona as the "Symbol of Peace" endowed him with more power than the One For All users before him. With the kind of fight that Deku is going to have with Shigaraki, he may quickly become the only hero people believe can win that fight - thereby unlocking the true nature of his One For All power, and truly becoming the next "Symbol of Peace" for society.

Transcendence One really curious thing about Shigaraki's All For One awakening is how One For All's original user describes it to Izuku. In his warning, the original One For All user states that Shigaraki is a "Transcendent One" whose power is swelling, now that he's been "freed from the shackles of humanity." With Shigaraki now representing a new level in the evolution of All For One, Deku will understandably need to rapidly evolve his One For All power to match his rival. The Overhaul arc showed just how freaky powerful Deku can get when accessing his power's fully scope - who knows what new form we could see now! Although, this rampant increase in power could be the tipping point to the dreaded Quirk Singularity...