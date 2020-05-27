Why Midoriya Can't Beat Shigaraki In My Hero Academia
My Hero Academia isn't pulling any punches with the latest story arc of the Paranormal Liberation Front, awakening a terrifying new power within Shigaraki and it seems as if not even Midoriya is going to have the strength to take this villain down. As Shigaraki's "awakening" has seemingly killed a number of heroes, and with the war already claiming a number of lives from both sides, the battle is truly about to enter into its Apex as the student of All For One unleashes his nigh invincible Quirk.
Warning! If you aren't caught up on the latest story arc of the manga for My Hero Academia, be forewarned as we're going to be diving into some serious spoiler territory!
Shigaraki Is STACKED
Having acquired the quirk of All For One, Shigaraki now has all the powers of his mentor, which was more than enough to cause All Might's retirement following their terrifying brawl. With the young leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front being given powers such as super strength, air cannons, air walking, untold enhancers, and everything in between, there's no way that at this point in time that Midoriya is at a level where he would be able to take on All For One in his state, let alone the more powerful Shigaraki!
Shigaraki's Original Quirk Is Juiced Up
On top of Shigaraki now having all the powers of All For One, his original quirk of decay has been amplified to the point where simply being within a given range of the young villain is enough to completely destroy anyone or anything. Considering Midoriya's powers mostly require him to be within close range of his target to defeat them, there simply isn't a way at this point for Deku to get close enough to Shigaraki to take him down.
Midoriya Is Still Learning
At the end of the day, Midoriya's heart can't be denied and the number of fights that he's won by accessing the same power that All Might relied on is high, but Deku's power isn't able to be accessed to 100% on a whim as Shigaraki's is. The battle between All For One and All Might was practically a draw, with the latter hero managing to take down the villain with one final blow before nearly losing all of his powers in the process. With Midoriya still a kid in the first year of his training, he just isn't at the level necessary to take down this hyper powered Shigaraki!
Killer Instinct
The stories of the fights between super heroes and super villains are ones that have been told throughout time, and in these fights, the villain usually has something of an edge not because of their powers but due to the fact that villains simply don't care about the people around them. Shigaraki does not care about civilians or anyone else's lives, meaning he'll be able to unleash the full extent of his powers against Midoriya should they have a one on one battle between one another. Also, Midoriya most likely not being willing to kill Shigaraki in the fight adds another star to the villain's corner!
It Makes For A Better Story
By the time the franchise finishes whenever it deems so, we're sure that Midoriya will be able to elevate to heights that he had never seen before with his powers and in doing so, will be able to take down Shigaraki. For now though, in a pound for pound battle, the two would result in a win for the villains and the idea of the Paranormal Liberation Front taking over the world and sending the heroes underground would definitely be an interesting one.
