Why Midoriya Can't Beat Shigaraki In My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia isn't pulling any punches with the latest story arc of the Paranormal Liberation Front, awakening a terrifying new power within Shigaraki and it seems as if not even Midoriya is going to have the strength to take this villain down. As Shigaraki's "awakening" has seemingly killed a number of heroes, and with the war already claiming a number of lives from both sides, the battle is truly about to enter into its Apex as the student of All For One unleashes his nigh invincible Quirk. Warning! If you aren't caught up on the latest story arc of the manga for My Hero Academia, be forewarned as we're going to be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Shigaraki Is STACKED (Photo: Shueisha) Having acquired the quirk of All For One, Shigaraki now has all the powers of his mentor, which was more than enough to cause All Might's retirement following their terrifying brawl. With the young leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front being given powers such as super strength, air cannons, air walking, untold enhancers, and everything in between, there's no way that at this point in time that Midoriya is at a level where he would be able to take on All For One in his state, let alone the more powerful Shigaraki!

Shigaraki's Original Quirk Is Juiced Up (Photo: Bones Inc. ) On top of Shigaraki now having all the powers of All For One, his original quirk of decay has been amplified to the point where simply being within a given range of the young villain is enough to completely destroy anyone or anything. Considering Midoriya's powers mostly require him to be within close range of his target to defeat them, there simply isn't a way at this point for Deku to get close enough to Shigaraki to take him down.

All For One Is Stronger Than One For All (Photo: Studio Bones) At the end of the day, the ability to steal Quirks and add them to your own is hands down stronger than simply giving your powers to your inheritor. While Deku does have the same powers of All Might in terms of overall strength and is learning about the other powers that reside within himself, he'll always be one step behind the quirk of All For One, and therefore Shigaraki, as the villain will have no moral qualms about stealing Quirks from opponents that are unlucky enough to get in his path.

Midoriya Is Still Learning (Photo: Studio Bones) At the end of the day, Midoriya's heart can't be denied and the number of fights that he's won by accessing the same power that All Might relied on is high, but Deku's power isn't able to be accessed to 100% on a whim as Shigaraki's is. The battle between All For One and All Might was practically a draw, with the latter hero managing to take down the villain with one final blow before nearly losing all of his powers in the process. With Midoriya still a kid in the first year of his training, he just isn't at the level necessary to take down this hyper powered Shigaraki!

Killer Instinct (Photo: Studio Bones) The stories of the fights between super heroes and super villains are ones that have been told throughout time, and in these fights, the villain usually has something of an edge not because of their powers but due to the fact that villains simply don't care about the people around them. Shigaraki does not care about civilians or anyone else's lives, meaning he'll be able to unleash the full extent of his powers against Midoriya should they have a one on one battle between one another. Also, Midoriya most likely not being willing to kill Shigaraki in the fight adds another star to the villain's corner!