Is The Latest Arc of My Hero Academia Building Toward The Return of All Might?

The Paranormal Liberation War that is currently running in the manga has seen a number of casualties take place on both the sides of the heroes and the villains, and with Shigaraki having awakened, it's clear that the heroes are going to need a little more help than usual, so could All Might be making a return to the battlefield with what little power he has left? With Midoriya doing his best to take on the mantle of the future "Symbol of Peace", learning everything he can from his mentor, it's clear that the ground work is being set for a potential return of the one and only All Might!

The Story So Far (Credit: Viz Media) In My Hero Academia, the League of Villains has merged with the Meta Liberation Army, taking the former organization and bringing it to heights that it had never seen before. With over 100,000 members, a handful of High End Nomu, and resources that make them even more dangerous outside of their physical strength, Shigaraki has emerged as the insanely powerful leader of the villainous collective. The professional heroes and aspiring crime fighters of UA Academy joining forces to take on the group head on, the war between heroes and villains has laready resulted in some serious bloodshed on both sides!

All Might's Status (Credit: Studio Bones) Following his titanic fight against All For One, All Might was left with a small amount of his once overflowing power, only able to transform into his super hero form for brief seconds at a time. However, the flame that lies within All Might has not been diminished as of yet and we would think that he would be able to get a few hits in before losing the power entirely. Were he to join the heroes in their war against the Meta Liberation Army, we would have to think that he would be willing to use his super powered transformation one more time. With him currently acting as a teach at UA Academy, he'd have more stake in the battle as his students are currently neck deep in trouble.

Shigaraki's Power Level (Credit: Viz Media) Shigaraki's power level at present is unlike anything that's been seen before, having been granted the power of All For One as well as an amplified version of his decaying quirk. With Shigaraki having awoken following the experiments that were performed on him by Dr. Garaki, simply by his presence alone he was able to kill a number of professional heroes. With Shigaraki now being the strongest enemy that the young heroes have likely ever faced, they could certainly use the power and expertise of All Might in this life or death battle!

All Might's Prophecy (Credit: Studio Bones) The prophecy of All Might, that was revealed in the fourth season of the My Hero Academia anime, boiled down to Toshinori Yagi revealing that Sir Nighteye had seen his death in the coming months. While Toshinori has seemingly been able to avoid this fate during the numerous battles that UA Academy has undertaken since this prophecy was foretold, it's clear that he only has so much time left and there would be no better way for him to go than protecting his students in their most fierce battle to date!

The Passing Of The Torch (Photo: Studio Bones) A big part of My Hero Academia has been the passing of the torch from one generation to the next, and with Shigaraki officially taking on the full power of All For One, it's time for Midoriya to do the same. While Deku has been chosen spiritually as the new "Symbol of Peace" following the fight between All Might and All For One, Yagi's death would close the curtain and truly give way to a new generation were he to return for one final blaze of glory in the Paranormal Liberation War arc.

A Final Battle Between All For One And One For All (Credit: Studio Bones) The titanic battle between All Might and One For All could certainly use a rematch, and with the villains stronger than ever before, we would imagine that it won't be long before they attempt to spring All For One from his maximum security prison. Giving the long time rivals one last battle before the next generation takes over would certainly tie the knot on the story of both characters.