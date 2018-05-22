This May Be the Most Plus Ultra ‘My Hero Academia’ Cosplay Yet

My Hero Academia continues to see its popularity expand, and there’s no better testament to fan acclaim than the kinds of cosplay they create to honor a show they love. Well, out of the extensive lineup of MHA characters to choose from, these cosplayers picked one of the most ambitious choices in the roster, with some spectacular results!

As can see above, these My Hero Academia fans attended a convention dressed as “maker” Momo Yaoyorozu (right) and the invisible girl, Toru Hagakure. The Toru cosplay is the clear standout here, with some careful wire work and a handler dressed all in black to complete the illusion of an invisible girl living her best geek life.

This particular cosplay is not only aesthetically cool, but also very timely. My Hero Academia’s anime series just aired an episode that revealed how Momo is the key to saving Katsuki Bakugo from the League of Villains; meanwhile, fan theories about the current “Training Camp Arc” in the anime have featured increasing mention of Toru. After episode 46 revealed that there may be a traitor in U.A.’s ranks, fans began to review past instances and came to a theory that Toru could be that traitor!

Indeed, the invisible girl seems to drop out of sight (no pun) whenever the League of Villains have attacked U.A. facilities, and is one of few students to get a significant moment in the spotlight during these battles. Whether she’s a traitor or not, the fact remains that Toru needs some bigger moments in My Hero Academia, besides being a social media trend for her risque choice of sleep attire – or even fantastic cosplay like we see above.

Right now, My Hero Academia is transitioning into its “Hideout Raid Arc,” which is one of the most anticipated storylines by those fans who have read the Boku No Hero manga. Many of Class 1-A’s best students will be stepping out into a whole new light, as they confront the League of Villains despite their teachers’ orders not to, in attempt to rescue Bakugo.

My Hero Academia is simulcasting season 3 Sub episodes every Saturday on Hulu and Funimation streaming services. My Hero Academia English Dub is now airing Saturday nights on Toonami.