My Hero Academia Cosplay Captures The Villainous Power Couple, Toga And Twice

Every great hero will normally have a great villain challenging them in their crime-fighting careers and it's no different when it comes to My Hero Academia. While the adult known as All For One was pulling the strings on the League of Villains, its roster comprised young antagonists aiming to create a new world. Perhaps no two young villains were as popular as Twice and Toga, who relied on one another throughout the series and two cosplayers have perfectly brought them to life.

The Paranormal Liberation War added a major new wrinkle to UA Academy's story in the latest season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation. Having previously merged with the Meta Liberation Army, the group attempted to destroy Hero Society once and for all in season six. Unfortunately for the villains, while they were able to strike a major blow to the heroes, they suffered some major casualties as a result. Twice was killed by Hawks, causing Toga to go through some major heartbreak as a result and has sworn revenge against the heroes responsible. When the seventh season arrives this summer, expect Toga to play a big role in the proceedings in an attempt to get revenge for Twice's demise.

Toga x Twice: A Match Made in Hell

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory for those not reading the manga, the major battle of the final arc had Toga playing a definitive role. Thanks to her ever-evolving Quirk, Toga is in fact considered to be one of the most powerful beings on the planet when it comes to all things UA Academy. Season seven isn't confirmed to be the last season of the anime, but it might just be the biggest to date.

Kohei Horikoshi is deep in the final arc when it comes to My Hero Academia's manga, though the mangaka hasn't confirmed that 2024 is the end. Even when the final fight does come to a close, there will be plenty of clean-up following the major events and perhaps some time will be spent to say goodbye to the popular anime characters. The end is nigh for the heroes and villains alike, but their influence on the anime world continues.

