My Hero Academia Creator Talks Dr. Stone’s Ending

My Hero Academia mostly focuses on the exploits of the heroes of UA Academy butting heads with villains and threats to hero society at large, whereas Dr. Stone takes a decidedly different approach to its story. Focusing on a world wherein humanity has been trapped in stone, the story of Senku the young mad scientist is about to come to an end, and Kohei Horikoshi, the man responsible for the creation of characters such as Deku, Bakugo, and All For One, has some words to share.

The third season of Dr. Stone has been touting a release of this summer, which will further explore Senku attempting to free humanity from individual prisons of stone that has kept the vast majority of the populace in place for thousands of years. Of course, one of the big selling points of Dr. Stone is the mystery not just behind how humanity was frozen, but how there are apparently individuals that seem to have escaped this fate and have set up villages of their own, leaning more into the days of medieval times rather than the benefits of today’s modern civilization.

In a recent nod to Inagaki and Boichi, Horikoshi had the following to say, with the creator of My Hero Academia showing his love for the series of Dr. Stone as well as the work that has been put into this world of stone that has taken the mediums of anime and manga by storm:

“That was an exciting story from start to end! Thank you Inagaki-sensei and Boichi-sensei!”

My Hero Academia is also set to return to the world of anime this year, though rather than diving into its next season over this summer like Dr. Stone, the series is set to adapt the War Arc in the fall of this year, pitting the heroes of UA Academy against the overwhelming force of Shigaraki’s new army in the Paranormal Liberation Front. Needless to say, expect some major events from these two big anime adaptations that are hitting this year.

