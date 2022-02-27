Dr. Stone Shares Its Manga’s End Date

Dr. Stone has been one of shonen’s steadfast series over the last few years, and fans have come to love its reliable thrills. Of course, all good things must end, and fans were promised Dr. Stone would close its manga sometime in 2022. But now, a new report has confirmed its exact end date and it is coming up fast.

The update came today as Shueisha put out a new chapter of Dr. Stone alongside many others. It was there Dr. Stone shared a special color spread that confirmed its final chapter will go live next week on March 6th.

“The past five years with Dr. Stone have been astounding, amazing, thrilling, and dynamic,” the artist Boichi wrote in regards to the manga ending. As you can see above, the color piece shows our favorite explorers enjoying a feast to commemorate the impending finale. And when the manga does put out its final chapter, it will do so with a full 26 pages.

If you are not caught up with Dr. Stone yet, you can binge the manga ASAP online. Manga Plus has the whole series available for free until 2023, and Viz Media has its own backlog courtesy of its digital vault. A simple subscription will unlock all of the Dr. Stone chapters as well as hundreds more from Shueisha’s top titles.

Want to know more about Dr. Stone? You can find its official synopsis below: “One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he’s not alone! His science-loving friend Senku’s been up and running for a few months and he’s got a grand plan in mind-to kickstart civilization with the power of science!”

What do you make of this official announcement? Will you be sad to see Dr. Stone go after all this time?