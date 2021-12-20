Dr. Stone Reveals Season 3’s Official Release Window

Dr. Stone has now set its official release window for Season 3 of the anime! The first season of the anime adaptation for Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s original manga series first made its debut in 2019 and was such a success that the anime finally returned for a second season earlier this year. The second season ended its run with the announcement that a third season was now in the works, but the newest update for the upcoming season during Dr. Stone’s Jump Festa 2022 stage presentation has revealed the wait for the third season is going to be a lot longer than what fans might have expected.

Dr. Stone was many of the series from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that had something big to announce during Jump Festa 2022, and unfortunately confirmed that Season 3 of the series is officially scheduled for a release in 2023. Given the two year long gap between the first two seasons, this makes a lot of sense schedule wise but might certainly sting with fans. But it’s not all bad, however, as Dr. Stone’s anime will be coming back for a new special next year.

While Season 3 of Dr. Stone won’t be premiering until some time in 2023, the anime will be returning with a new special all about the next major addition to Senku’s Kingdom of Science, Ryusui Nanami. Titled Dr. Stone: Ryusui, this new special will be premiering in Summer 2022 and serve as a bridge between Dr. Stone: Stone Wars and the upcoming third season. Ryusui will be voiced by Ryota Suzuki for the anime, and the special will be produced by TMS Entertainment once more and feature a returning staff.

The wait for the third season might be quite a long time from now, but at least the anime will be returning in some fashion in 2022. There has yet to be any word on just how long this Ryusui focused special will be, but the character serves a huge purpose for the future of the anime in not only the next arc as they make their way around the world, but the future of the series as a whole when Senku and the Kingdom of Science starts making their way to uncharted new territories.

