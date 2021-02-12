My Hero Academia Creator Reveals New Midoriya And Ochaco Art

✖

My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi has been drawing the manga and giving us new art from the world of UA Academy since the series debuted via Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014, and the mangaka has created some new art for two of the most popular characters, Midoriya and Ochaco. With an exhibit focusing on art from the Shonen franchise opening this April in Drawing Smash, Horikoshi is looking to make sure that the new art installation has plenty of art for fans of the series to mull over to celebrate one of the biggest anime series today.

Deku and Ochaco have been classmates since Class 1-A was first introduced in the first season of the Shonen anime, with the gravity warping heroine harboring a crush on the protagonist of My Hero Academia. Uravity has yet to reveal her true feelings for Midoriya, with the manga not giving her the opportunity to do so considering the insane events taking place during, and following the War Arc. Ironically enough, the supervillain Toga was attempting to find common ground with Ochaco, hoping that their mutual feelings for Izuku would unite them and have them ultimately be friends, though the small problem of Toga's many murder charges made this potential friendship an impossibility.

My Hero Academia's Official Twitter Account shared the first look at this artwork giving us a new look at Midoriya and Ochaco falling to Earth, which was drawn by Shonen creator Kohei Horikoshi and will be featured at the upcoming exhibit that will feature more than a few drawings from the series:

Would you love to see a My Hero Academia Exhibit make its way to North America?