My Hero Academia Is Reportedly Planning At Least 10 Films

In a matter of weeks, fans of My Hero Academia will be in for a treat. The franchise is slated to bring its latest film to the U.S. following its Japanese debut, and it sounds like the movie is a hit. In tandem with the anime’s fourth season, My Hero Academia is on a high nowadays, and it seems there is even more to look forward to.

Recently, a report went live which piqued interest amongst My Hero Academia fans. Anime influencer Yonkou Productions took to Twitter to share a tidbit, and it was there they said the anime is aiming for at least ten films.

“My Hero Academia is going to receive a new movie every year for at total of at least 10 movies that are currently being planned,” they wrote.

Of course, the content creator drummed up buzz with the statement. In the past, Yonkou Production has shared information long before its release, but some are unsure if this film prediction has a source to back it up. Neither Bones Inc nor Shueisha have said anything about a third movie let alone a tenth. But when you look at how big My Hero Academia is, you can see how this ten-movie deal could work.

Still, ten movies is a lot. Plenty of popular anime have reached that point before, but they are the elite of the elite. For instance, Naruto has 11 movies under its belt while Dragon Ball carries at least 20. Pokemon has well over 20 movies at this point and so does Detective Conan. If My Hero Academia sees this vision through, it will cement its status as an anime legend, so here’s to hoping everything goes according to plan.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.