My Hero Academia: John Cena Responds to Anime's WWE Easter Egg

My Hero Academia has a lot of plates spinning behind the scenes, and it seems John Cena is a fan. The WWE legend has the whole fandom geeking out with him after Cena hit up social media with a special post. In honor of My Hero Academia's next film, Cena posted a cropped visual for the project, but it isn't all for fun. After all, this post comes shortly after netizens noticed a connection between Izuku and Cena in the artwork.

As you can see below, Cena hit up Instagram recently with the post. The wrestler-turned-actor posted a cropped version of the Three Musketeers visual that My Hero Academia put out last year. In this shot, fans can see Izuku in the center between Shoto and Katsuki, but you should really be eyeing his pose here.

Doesn't it look a bit familiar? Well, if you like pro wrestling, it will be. Izuku's arms are crossed in a very similar fashion to Cena's signature pose. The wrestler made the stance famous years ago, and netizens noted how close Izuku's pose matches the look. And now, Cena has caught on to the conversation.

Of course, fans are geeking out about the nod, and they have plenty of good things to say about My Hero Academia. Netizens are asking for Cena to give the superhero anime a shot, and the actor might give it a go. But first, Cena has his own superhero shtick to see through. The actor is set to star in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad as Peacemaker, and the character is getting his own HBO Max series to boot.

