My Hero Academia Creator Reveals His Top Music Picks of 2023

My Hero Academia is setting the stage for the final chapters to feature Class 1-A, the students of UA Academy, and the professional heroes of the shonen universe. To help create an epic final tale for the crime fighters, creator Kohei Horikoshi has been giving it his all when it comes to ending his successful series with a bang. In celebrating the end of 2023, Horikoshi took the opportunity to share his favorite bands and musical acts that helped pass the time when it came to drawing the superhero shonen series.

My Hero Academia's anime score has been a major part of the series, accentuating the highs and lows of UA Academy for six seasons and three movies. With the anime adaptation set to receive its seventh season and its fourth movie in 2024, it's not difficult to state that the soundtracks for both will be integral to the do-gooders' adventures. Besides the soundtrack, music played a big part in the fourth season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, as the School Festival arc saw Class 1-A putting a band together to help bring some smiles to the faces of both its student body and civilians. Of course, the festival didn't go exactly as planned as the villains Gentle Criminal and La Brava entered the picture.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Music Hero Academia

Kohei Horikoshi often takes the opportunity to share his thoughts both on his official social media accounts and in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Before 2023 ends, the mangaka shared the three top bands/musical acts that he enjoyed this year and wanted to recommend to his fans. If you haven't heard these artists before, they now have Horikoshi's seal of approval.

1) Oh No Darkness!!

2) Kurauamisaka

3) Heilung

My Hero Academia hasn't stated when the fourth movie will arrive specifically, but it is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2024. The seventh season will arrive in May of next year, starting with a bang as the North American hero, Star and Stripe, will be aiming to take down Shigaraki and All For One once and for all.

Who were your favorite musical acts of the year? Do you think Class 1-A will get the band back together before the series finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via DabisPoleDance