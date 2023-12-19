My Hero Academia Creator Reveals the Secret to Creating Epic Fight Scenes

It is hard to believe, but My Hero Academia has been around for nearly a decade. The hit manga went live in July 204, and creator Kohei Horikoshi has grown busier each year since. As My Hero Academia approaches its 10-year anniversary, all eyes are on Horikoshi as they want to see what fights he will bring out next. He has set a high bar, after all, and the artist just shared his secret to inking the best battles.

The update comes from the artist himself as Horikoshi penned a letter to fans for Jump Festa 2024. The big event put My hero Academia center stage, and it was there he shared some notes about his creative process. So of course, netizens were surprised when Horikoshi revealed how he approaches new fights in the manga.

It turns out Horikoshi has a specific process when making fights scenes, and it stems from the anime. The creator said when he begins drafting a fight scene, he thinks to himself whether the song "You Say Run" would fit in the background. If the scene doesn't vibe with the song, he starts over. And of course, any battle that suits "You Say Run" gets to live barring any editor suggestions.

Now if you are unfamiliar with "You Say Run", we are sure you will recognize the track if you give it a listen. The track is one of the defining OSTs from My Hero Academia, after all. Composed by Yuki Hayashi, and it plays during a ton of battle climaxes. From Deku vs Bakugo to All Might vs All For One, the song's fingerprint is all over My Hero Academia. And as it turns out, the song's DNA has changed how Horikoshi drafts his hit manga.

If you are not familiar with My Hero Academia, you should know the superhero series is easy to find. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, and the My Hero Academia manga can be read on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

