My Hero Academia Creator Teases the Manga's Post-War Future

My Hero Academia's manga is currently working its way through the final fights between heroes and villains, and the creator behind the series is teasing some of the big plans he has following the end of the final war! As the climax of the Final Act continues to heat up through the latest chapters of the series, it's been making fans wonder whether or not the end of the actual series is near as well. The more it speeds towards its grand finale, the more fans have been wondering whether or not the war would lead to other things.

As Kohei Horikoshi shared in a special statement with fans during My Hero Academia's presentation during Jump Festa 2024's convention this past weekend, the creator actually has some plans to show some scenes after the end of the fight between the heroes and villains. Which means that the war might not be the complete end after all as there could be something else to come after before the series comes to its total end.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: What's Coming After the War?

"The battle I am currently drawing is reaching its climax. There are still many scenes I want to draw beyond this battle," My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi shared with fans during Jump Festa 2024. "We will work hard with Deku and the others so that you will be able to see it through to the end." While it's not exactly clear what Horikoshi means about these extra scenes he wants to develop following the end of the fight between the heroes and villains, it does seem to tease that the end could be further along than expected.

It's hard to remember, but the events of My Hero Academia have only taken place within the first year of Izuku Midoriya and the other members of Class 1-A enrolling in school for the first time. There are still many scenes fans have hoped to see during the series like a potential flash forward showing each of their pro hero futures, or even showcasing what a second year for each of them could look like. At the very least, it seems like there could be a lengthy epilogue following the final fight between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki.

