My Hero Academia Creator Originally Wanted to Kill a Major Character

During its time, My Hero Academia has done a lot with its main characters. From reunions to deaths and victories, creator Kohei Horikoshi has thrown it all at our faves. For characters like Endeavor, they have also had to contend with their redemption arcs as they began the series on the wrong foot. And as it turns out, Horikoshi was originally planning to kill off Endeavor.

The confession was given by Horikoshi himself at Jump Festa 2024. During My Hero Academia's panel, it was reveal in a letter that Horikoshi planned to kill Endeavor. The pro hero was meant to die at the start of the Paranormal Liberation War, but the decision was pulled last minute.

(Photo: Shueisha)

According to Horikoshi, Endeavor was meant to die during the war, but the creator changed his mind just before the conflict arose. The decision was changed once Horikoshi began inking Endeavor vs High End. After seeing the changes in Endeavor, Horikoshi felt it would be best for the hero's arc if he stayed alive. Of course, the manga has stuck to this script, and Endeavor has grown leaps as such.

After all, there is so much Endeavor would have missed if he had died during the war. His fall from grace and Dabi's revelation would have totally passed Endeavor by. While many fans cannot forgive the man for his abusive past, they do agree his change for the better has been incredibly cathartic. It is rare to see abusers in fiction undergo an in-depth redemption arc. Endeavor has been given that gift, and this kind of path was repeated with Bakugo Katsuki.

As you can imagine, My Hero Academia would have gone differently if Endeavor had died. The pro has pushed the story to new heights, so we believe Horikoshi made the right decision here. If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia's latest arc, you can catch up with the manga ASAP. The series is available on the Shonen Jump app, so if you want to know more about My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

