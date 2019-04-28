Genderbent My Hero Academia Cosplay Puts Fiery New Spin on Dabi

When My Hero Academia‘s League of Villains started expanding in the second season, fans were instantly drawn to one of the new additions: Dabi. This mysterious new villain with an even more mysterious origin arrived and showed off a much darker side of the flame quirks fans have grown to love from the series’ heroes. Not only did his power make a big impression, but his design did as well.

Characters with striking designs have made My Hero Academia a popular series for artists to bring to life through cosplay, and now one has given Dabi a whole new spin by presenting a genderbent version of the character. Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remy Domino @Momocon (@remydominocosplay) on Apr 22, 2019 at 12:11pm PDT

Cosplay Artist Remy Domino (who you can find on Instagram here) gave Dabi a unique new look, and captures the terrifying the essence of the villain well. You’d think it’d be tough to replicate Dabi’s charred skin pattern, but it’s frighteningly nailed here. Dabi was brought into the series following the proto-League of Villains’ attack on the USJ, and he quickly became a series mainstay as he proved he’s willing to kill at the drop of a hat as long as he felt like it.

Fans are hoping Dabi will be explored more in future chapters of the series, and this genderbent cosplay proves that Dabi is definitely just as popular as ever. Giving the series a genderbent spin through cosplay has been a cool trend among fans with creatives putting new spins on fan-favorites Kirishima, Bakugo, Izuku Midoriya, and even All Might. Even series creator Kohei Horikoshi got on this trend with his own official genderswapped takes on the series’ characters.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next. The series will be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

