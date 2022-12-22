My Hero Academia Wants Us to Know Deku Can Pull Off Bakugo's Suit

When it comes to My Hero Academia, there is no one more obsessed with pros than Izuku Midoriya. The star has made a name for himself by being a fanboy, after all. His love of heroes has made him one of the best there is. We're also sure his fanboy reputation has made him privy to cosplay skills we can only dream of, and that is why My Hero Academia wants everyone to know Deku can pull off his rival's classic costume.

If you did not know, the series has canonically put Izuku in Bakugo's suit before. The treat came hidden in the pages of Team-Up Missions, a spin-off manga that some fans may not have read. In one of its volumes, Class 1-A is asked to practice their disguise skills, and Izuku is picked to impersonate Bakugo.

GOOD MORNING DEKU DRESSED AS BAKUGOU pic.twitter.com/Xy7YdnwCfM — sam moved (@bkdkuz1) September 29, 2021

Of course, he nails the outfit, but his wide eyes are a dead giveaway to his personality. Deku also struggles to nail Bakugo's loudmouth and penchant for cursing. Still, he is able to pull off Dynamight's costume with little trouble... but the same cannot be said for the rest of his classmates.

In the volume, My Hero Academia asks Hero to cosplay as Todoroki, and he nails the look asides from his expression. Iida manages to look more like Shinso than Izuku when he dresses up as Deku. And as the task goes on, we even get to see Ochaco dress up as Tsuru. Obviously, there can only be one winner amongst the team, and it isn't Izuku despite his flawless execution. The award goes to Mina as she dressed up as Kaminari. She absolutely nails his look and dunce expression. So if you have not checked out My Hero Academia: Team-Up Mission yet, hopefully this hilarious romp changes your mind.

Do you think Deku pulls off Dynamight's costume? Or should our hero have disguised themselves as someone else? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.