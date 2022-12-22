My Hero Academia Season 6 Hypes Winter Finale With New Stills

It looks like the time has come for My Hero Academia to wrap its latest arc. Not long ago, the fall anime season kicked off the big comeback, and Izuku Midoriya has been through the wringer ever since. After all, the war between heroes and villains has begun in full. And now, we have been given our first look at the season six's winter finale.

As you can see below, the official website for My Hero Academia previewed the finale with a slew of stills. From Izuku to Spinner and Shigaraki, the war's main players all pop up in these promos. So if you are ready for the anime to close its raid arc, then you will not want to miss its next episode.

My Hero Academia Season-6

When episode 13 drops, it will follow our villains as they make a break for safety. With Shigaraki out cold, Gigantomachia has been subdued with help from Best Jeanist, and Mirio is now on the scene fighting the Nomu. The League has all been ensnared, but of course, they don't have to stay that way. In the anime's latest episode, Mr. Compress hinted he had a show to put on for the heroes that would help his friends escape.

Of course, this next episode will be an intense one as all midseason finales tend to be. My Hero Academia made it clear this season that its stakes are higher than ever. With a number of deaths at hand, our heroes are hurting, and there is no promise their team will make it out of this fight alive. Shigaraki has become more powerful than anyone ever saw coming. And when season six returns in 2023, we will see just how badly the villain has messed up hero society.

What do you think about this latest look at My Hero Academia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.