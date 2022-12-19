My Hero Academia Sets Up Deku's Next Power

My Hero Academia has reached the intense final moments of the first major arc of Season 6's run, and the newest episode of the series has sneakily set the stage for Izuku Midoriya's next power hiding within One For All! Deku has been pushing himself beyond his limits in order to deal any kind of damage to the supremely powerful Tomura Shigaraki, and as a result, his own power has begun to grow at a much faster rate. Deku's been readying his body for when he unlocks One For All's final powers, but they are still taking him by surprise.

Through this fight alone, Deku has already been able to unlock Nana Shimura's quirk mid-battle. But it's not the only one as the more he pushes himself to use One For All at its max power, the more the hidden abilities within it are beginning to awake. The latest example comes in the newest episode as Deku is hit by a strange bit of future vision that allows him to avoid some danger that comes his way soon after. Sort of like Spider-Man's Spidey Sense.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

What is Deku's Next One For All Quirk?

Episode 125 of My Hero Academia sees Deku and the other heroes reacting to the fact that Best Jeanist had been able to temporarily tie Gigantomachia down. Soon Deku gets a little lightning bolt flash of inspiration, and he sees the future in which Gigantmachia breaks through the cables holding him down and sending them whipping through the area. Deku is able to quickly dodge them when this happens, but he's confused as to why.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Season 6 Announces 2023 Return Date | My Hero Academia Season 6 Grants Mirio MVP Award With His Big Return

Noting that it's a sensation that he's felt once before, he can't quite grip exactly what this power is. Fans of the manga know that this is one of the other quirks still within One For All (dubbed "Danger Sense," without giving too much away about it for those only following the anime), and it goes to show just how hard Deku has been fighting with his use of One For All as it's been growing in power and danger much more quickly.

How are you liking seeing more of Deku's One For All quirks in action? Curious to see what it means in the rest of My Hero Academia's sixth season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!