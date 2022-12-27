My Hero Academia Ends With its Darkest Cliffhanger Yet

My Hero Academia's War Arc has come to an end and with it, the anime adaptation that highlights the students of Class 1-A at UA Academy has given fans the darkest cliffhanger of the series to date. While the heroes both young and old technically defeated the villains when it came to Shigaraki and All For One's plan of destroying Hero Society, the sheer amount of casualties and losses as a result of the battle hardly make it a clear-cut victory, as the cliffhanger demonstrates.

Unfortunately for Deku and his friends, they were unable to capture Shigaraki and the League of Villains, as a sacrifice play by Mr. Compress, whose origin story was revealed in this latest episode, gave the current wielder of All For One and his allies the chance to escape thanks to a much-needed hand from the High-End Nomu. While this latest episode brought the first cours of My Hero Academia's sixth season to a close, fans luckily won't have to wait that long to see UA Academy continue to pick up the pieces following the War Arc, as Studio Bones has confirmed that the series will return to the small screen on January 7th of next year.

My Hero Casualties

In the final moments of the episode, along with the preview for season six's fourteenth episode, Deku lays out the damage that has taken place as countless civilians died as a result of the chaos caused by both the individual battles along with Shigaraki's decaying awakening. With the heroes losing several top-tier heroes such as Crush and X-Less, those following the manga know that UA Academy specifically has yet to realize that a major member of their roster has also perished.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

On top of the large-scale deaths, even more injuries have taken place as the likes of Bakugo, Endeavor, Eraserhead, Mirko, Gran Torino, Mirio, and more are either hospital bound or reeling from the fights that took place as a part of the Paranormal Liberation War. Needless to say, Hero Society will be a very different place when the anime adaptation returns next month.

Did you think My Hero Academia's anime adaptation did justice to the War Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.