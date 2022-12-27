My Hero Academia Season 6 Gives Mr. Compress MVP Award After the Villain's Face Reveal

My Hero Academia has been giving a ton of characters special MVP awards for the first cour of Season 6's run so far, and now Mr. Compress has been named the latest of these after the villain's big face reveal in the newest episode of the series! The Paranormal Liberation Front War arc was brought to an end with the final episode of the first cour of the season, and these final episodes have been especially packed to the brim with some big reveals that will have a lasting impact on the rest of the series moving forward.

Following Dabi's big reveal about his own true identity, Mr. Compress teased that he had a notable lineage of his own. This came to the forefront with his "final performance" in the newest episode of My Hero Academia's sixth season where he sacrificed himself to help Tomura Shigaraki and the others escape and revealed not only the face hidden behind his mask, but revealed that he has ties to a legendary thief who once stole from heroes. For this, he was named the MVP of Episode 126 overall:

What Did Mr. Compress Do in My Hero Academia Episode 126?

Episode 126 of My Hero Academia sees Mr. Compress reveal that he's actually the descendant of one of the major villains teased from the past, Oji Harima, a thief who stole money from corrupt heroes. It reveals why he decided to join the League of Villains in the first place as he had the desire to change the world of heroes too, and with this noble reveal he helped his villainous allies (who he grew to care a lot about) escape from the scene with some brutal uses of his quirk.

His grand reveal is unfortunately cut short before he could fully pull of the theatrical nature of his final act, but through it fans got to see Mr. Compress' face in full for the first time. Unfortunately, it's also looking like the last as he took out some big chunks out of his body with his quirk in order to make it happen. Regardless of how it works out, he was definitely the MVP of the first cour's finale.

