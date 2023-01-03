My Hero Academia: Deku Is Trending Worldwide All Thanks to a Cute Cosplay

If there is one thing the anime fandom can agree on, it is that Izuku Midoriya is a cutie. Since the character debuted, the hero's freckles and green curls have endeared millions, and now that are fans everywhere who stan the future Number One hero. Of course, no one is more aware of that than his creator, and Kohei Horikoshi just made Deku trend worldwide all thanks to a cute cosplay.

The whole thing came to light as the new year approached, and we have Mirko to blame for the ordeal. As 2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit, Horikoshi decided it was only right to hype the heroine with some cosplays. This is why he inked a poster of Class 1-A cosplaying, but Izuku's take on Mirko has the whole fandom fanning itself.

As you can see in the slides below, Izuku's cosplay is pretty much perfect, and fans are loving the dedication it shows. After all, it isn't easy to pull off a cosplay, and Izuku nails it in every way. From his costume to his confidence, Deku is dong fans proud here. And of course, a number of thirst tweets have gone viral over the whole ordeal whether you like it or not.

Of course, Izuku will be back on television soon, so My Hero Academia fans can get their fix. The hero is slated to bring back season six this weekend after a short holiday hiatus. The anime is about to move into a tense new arc following the heroes' failed raid on Shigaraki. And as you may have guessed, Izuku will be leading the charge once more.

