My Hero Academia: Deku Is Trending Worldwide All Thanks to a Cute Cosplay
If there is one thing the anime fandom can agree on, it is that Izuku Midoriya is a cutie. Since the character debuted, the hero's freckles and green curls have endeared millions, and now that are fans everywhere who stan the future Number One hero. Of course, no one is more aware of that than his creator, and Kohei Horikoshi just made Deku trend worldwide all thanks to a cute cosplay.
The whole thing came to light as the new year approached, and we have Mirko to blame for the ordeal. As 2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit, Horikoshi decided it was only right to hype the heroine with some cosplays. This is why he inked a poster of Class 1-A cosplaying, but Izuku's take on Mirko has the whole fandom fanning itself.
As you can see in the slides below, Izuku's cosplay is pretty much perfect, and fans are loving the dedication it shows. After all, it isn't easy to pull off a cosplay, and Izuku nails it in every way. From his costume to his confidence, Deku is dong fans proud here. And of course, a number of thirst tweets have gone viral over the whole ordeal whether you like it or not.
Of course, Izuku will be back on television soon, so My Hero Academia fans can get their fix. The hero is slated to bring back season six this weekend after a short holiday hiatus. The anime is about to move into a tense new arc following the heroes' failed raid on Shigaraki. And as you may have guessed, Izuku will be leading the charge once more.
Do you think Izuku and Mirko need to team up for real...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
King of Cosplay
It’s the fact that Hori didn’t even draw Deku cosplaying as Mirko as a gag (which he could’ve easily done) like Todo and Kiri. IZUKU LOOKS GOOD AND HORI KNOWS and I’m SO loving this reinforcement of the bunnyzuku agenda. Happy year of the rabbit FR 2023 is HIS YEAR pic.twitter.com/xw1YXw2Njk— em 💕 (@NovaNeonDream) January 2, 2023
Stay Winning
Deku is one of the best girls confirmed pic.twitter.com/Y3VMti4Qkl— silver💥 (@wanderingzygote) January 2, 2023
A Formal Apology
I want to publicly apologize to everyone who ever customized Deku's uniform to look like a leotard. I used to think "such a reach, Izuku wouldn't dare to wear something like that in public" and I was absolutely wrong. You were right all along and your brains deserve kisses. pic.twitter.com/G8GROPjfCj— 🦋🖤 (@KeIItllyn) January 2, 2023
Look at Him Now
Deku is such an icon lmao look how confident my boy has became
You find yourself a guy who can do both ladies 😂 pic.twitter.com/GuRfMmoZZP— Gambit (@GambitXIII) January 2, 2023
Thank You, Sensei
HE DID IT FOR US, HE FUCKING DID IT FOR US, HE KNOWS US, HE LOVES US, HE KNOWS DEKU FANSERVICE. HE... AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH pic.twitter.com/0oyoubyA8O— 🎄💥Roo💥✨✨✨ (@Color_Division) January 2, 2023
He's Earned It
EVERYONE MIDORIYA IZUKU THE /KING/ OF COSPLAY GIVE THE MAN HIS CROWN 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/hJSu1UiJ0U— katsuki is still dead arc 🪦 (@DekuProtector) January 2, 2023
A Total Turnaround
Deku went from a camera-shy awkward guy to a completely confident model!— Sam/Kitten 💚⭕️🧡 Dynama Supremacy! (@Kacchansbabee) January 2, 2023
So proud of him! 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/D8X6DzTOzM