Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 3 Releases New Preview

The Smiling Friends' second season has only gotten stranger as Charlie and Pim continue to try to make people smile in the world. In the third episode of the series, it appears that one of the lesser-seen members of the Boss' crew will be getting the spotlight. Allan doesn't normally set out with Pim and Charlie, but this time around, it looks like the animated character will be heading out on his own to make sure that their office is fit to bursting with paper clips.

The Smiling Friends had quite the way of promoting the second season earlier this year as a part of Adult Swim's April Fool's Day extravaganza. While the Adult Swim block shared the premiere of season two that saw a washed-up video game character seeking redemption via Pim and Charlie's help, Cartoon Network took things up a notch. Recreating several first season episodes using puppets and some ingenious direction, The Smiling Friends retains its place as one of the most surreal and hilarious entries for Adult Swim.

The Smiling Friends: Allan's Search For Paper Clips

Smiling Friends is currently streaming on MAX, if you are looking to play catch up on the first two seasons of the Adult Swim animated series. The series continues to air on Sundays at midnight on Adult Swim if you want to watch the surreal series as it airs. While a third season has yet to be confirmed, the series remains a fan-favorite so it would be a safe bet that the series will continue for quite some time on Cartoon Network.

If you haven't had the chance to check out the first two episodes of The Smiling Friends and want a hint at what's in store for the surreal animated cast, Adult Swim has released the following description for the second season, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."

